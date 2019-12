Schumer pushes feds to implement law guaranteeing family travel

GOOD EVENING ONCEAGAIN.THE ROADS, RAILS,AND AIRPORTS AREABOUT TO GETREALLY BUSY OUTTHERE...MORE THAN 49MILLION TRAVELERSARE EXPECTED TO HITTHE ROAD ..THE AIR...THE SEA AND THETRAIN THISTHANKSGIVING......AND NEARLY 5 MILLIONOF THOSETRAVELLERS WILL BEFLYING...FOR THOSE OF YOUWHO FLY WITH YOUCHILDREN...YOU KNOWTHAT PARENTS ARENOT ALWAYSASSURED A SEATRIGHT NEXT TO YOKIDS..BUT NY SENATORCHUCK SCHUMER ISTRYING TO CHANGEALL THAT...EVENTHOUGH IT'S NOTGOING TO BE EASY...HERE'S 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER MADISONCARTER ...HOW OLD ARE YOUJEAN CARLOS.

5!JEAN CARLOS JUTOUCHED DOWN INBUFFALO WITH HISFAMILYWHERE ARE YOUFROM?

UMCANADA...NO WHEREDID WE COME FROMWE CAME FROM TAMPATAMPA!

TAMPA...VERYCLOSE TO CANADA.THE FAMILY OF FOURHAS TWO YOUNCHILDREN TOCONSIDER WHENBOOKING FLIGHTS.HOW MANY TIMES HAVEYOU BEEN ON A PLANE?UM..ONE...A FEW TIMES.A FEW TIMES!IT'S PRETTY DIFFICULT.LUCKILY WE BOOKEDTHE FLIGHT EARLYENOUGH WHERE WEGOT TO PICK THESEATSOME FAMILIES AREBEING CHARGED HIGHFEES TO PICK THEIRSEATS AND SENATORCHUCK SCHUMER ISSTEPPING IN WITH ASOLUTION.HE WANTS FEDERALLEGISLATION THATWILL ASSURECHILDREN UNDER TAGE OF 13 SIT WITHTHEIR PARENTS ONFLIGHTS.IT'S IMPORTANT THATTHEY'RE NEXT TO US.SNACKS, LOTS OFSNACKSIT'S DIFFICULT --ESPECIALLY FOR JUSTONE PARENT TO BEDOING EVERYTHINGDO YOU LIKE TO SITNEXT TO YOURPARENTS?

YES...WHY?BECAUSE I DO..I LIKETO EAT!SCHUMER SAYS KIDWERE SUPPOSED TOBE GUARANTEEDTHOSE SNACKS THATCOME FROM A PARENTSITTING NEARBY WITHA LAW THAT WASNEVER ENACTED 3YEARS AGO.WHAT WE'D ALWAYSFIND IS WE'D HAVE TOWORK IT OUT WITHANOTHER TRAVELERAND ASK IF WE COULDSWITCH SEATS OR DOSOMETHING LIKE THAT.I WAS ALWAYSSURPRISED WHEN THEAIRLINES WOULD DOTHAT WITH KIDS.DESPITE THEPROBLEM FACING ALOT OF PARENTS.....ITDOESN'T LOOK LIKEANY SOLUTION ISGOING TO BE COMINGSOON.THE DOT REVIEWED ITSCOMPLAINT DATABASEAND FOUND THAT LESSTHAN 1 PERCENT OFCOMPLAINTS WERERELATED TO FAMILYSEATING ON THEIRFLIGHTS.

THAT'S WHYTHEY SAID THERE'S NONEED TO IMPLEMENT ANEW POLICY.

MC,7EWN