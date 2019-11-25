Apostolate to the Handicapped 11/24/19

[music] >> in the name of the father, and of the son and of the holy spirit.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

>> may the grace of peace of our lord and savior be with all of you.

>> and with your spirit.

>> good morning, welcome as we are privileged to celebrate this final sunday of the liturgical year of the church.

This feast of our lord jesus christ who is king of the universe.

Also today, we remember it was one year ago today that bishop died and entered into the glory of eternal life.

We remember him in a special way.

Also this morning.

Let us prepare to celebrate this mass as we come to mind and acknowledge our sins and open our hearts to god's forgiving grace.

>> lord jesus, you are the words of flesh and splendor father.

Lord have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> lord jesus, your king of the universe, christ have mercy.

>> christ have mercy.

>> lord jesus, you make peace to the blood of your cross.

Or have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> may almighty god have mercy on us, forgive us from our sins and bring us to life everlasting.

>> amen.

>> glory to god in the highest and on earth peace to people of goodwill.

We praise you, we bless you, we adore you, we glorify you, we give you thanks for you're great glory.

Lord god, heavenly king, o god, almighty father.

Lord jesus christ, only begotten son, lord god, lamb of god, son of the father, you take away the sins of the world have mercy on us.

You take away the sins of the world, receive our prayer you are seated at the right hand of the father, have mercy on us.

For you alone are the holy one, you alone are the lord, you alone are the most high, jesus christ with the holy spirit in the glory of the father.

>> amen.

>> let us pray.

>> amen.

>> almighty ever living god whose will is to restore all things in your beloved son, the king of the universe, grant we pray that the whole creation set free from slavery may render your majesties service and ceaselessly proclaim your praise.

Through our lord jesus christ your son who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the holy spirit, one god for ever and ever.

>> amen.

>> a reading from the second book of samuel.

In those days, all the tribes of israel came to david in hebron and said, here we are, your bone and your flesh.

In days past, when saul was our king, it was you who led the israelites out and brought them back.

And the lord said to you, you shall shepherd my people israel and shall be commander of israel.

When all the elders of israel came to david in hebron, king david made an agreement with them there before the lord and they anointed him king of israel.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> let us go rejoicing to the house of the lord.

>> let us go rejoicing to the house of the lord.

>> i rejoice because they said to me, we will go out to the house of the lord.

And now we have set foot within your gates of jerusalem.

>> let us go rejoicing to the house of the lord.

>> jerusalem, built as a city with compact unity.

To it the tribes go up, the tribes of the lord.

>> let us go rejoicing to the house of the lord.

>> according to the decree for israel, to give thanks to the name of the lord.

In it are set up judgment seats, seats for the house of david.

Let us go rejoicing to the house of the lord.

>> a reading from the letter of st.

Paul to the colossians.

Brothers and sisters, let us give thanks to the father, who has made you fit to share in the inheritance of the holy ones in light.

He delivered us from the power of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of his beloved son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.

He is the image of the invisible god, the firstborn of all creation.

For in him were created all things in heaven and on earth, the visible and the invisible whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers, all things were created through him and for him.

He is before all things, and in him all things hold together.

He is the head of the body, the church.

He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things, he himself might be preeminent.

For in him all the fullness was pleased to dwell and through him to reconcile all things for him making peace by the blood of his cross through him.

Whether those on earth or those in heaven.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> alleluia, alleluia, alleluia.

>> blessed is he who comes in the name of the lord!

Blessed is the king of our father david that is to come!

>> alleluia, alleluia, alleluia.

>> the lord be with you.

Reading from the holy gospel according to luke.

>> glory to you oh lord.

>> the rulers sneered at jesus and said, he saved others, let him save himself if he is the chosen one, the christ of god.

Even the soldiers jeered at him.

As they approached to offer him wine they called out, if you are king of the jews, save an encryption that read, this is the king of the jews.

Now one of the criminals hanging there revealed jesus saying, are you not the christ?

Save yourself and us.

The other however, rebuking him said in reply, having no fear of god, for you are subject to the same condemnation.

Indeed, we have been condemned justly.

For the sense we receive corresponds to our crimes.

But this man has done nothing criminal.

Then he said jesus, remember me when you come in your kingdom.

He replied to him, amen, i say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.

The gospel of the lord.

>> praise to you lord, jesus christ.

>> this great festival of solemnity, the proclamation of our lord, jesus christ, king of the universe.

Again, the final feast of this church year but before we enter into the season of advent next sunday beginning a whole new year in our churches calendar.

As we do so, we are reminded that this feast was established by pope pius xi in 1925 and it was in response to the absolute monarchies that existed in ruling over people at that time.

Arising of atheism and secularism.

So the popes proclamation of this great feast that has been a part of the church's life for a long time but to actually become the feast on this final sunday, it was again a reminder to and a response with great love to all the monarchies, to all the people everywhere that there is one god and our savior jesus christ as the king of all the universe, the king of the whole world.

What a profound proclamation.

In doing so, we are reminded the first reading this morning that we just heard proclaimed that when the jewish people arrived in the promised land, moses had died, the israelites saw that there were other nations who had kings and thought that maybe we should have one too.

It is out of that that they thought having a king that they could become a more powerful nation and again a nation that has been subjected to oppression and exile by so many other nations for a long time and that jewish history.

We here in the first reading to focus on king david who was in the whole lineup of kings was considered to be one who was truly great and that in the other king should follow in his likeness and in his footsteps that he is considered to be a very strong powerful brilliant man.

Who had a great prowess and farsighted giftedness for as the leader of military and as a political leader.

So we wanted to be like him and of course the prophetic role that was that the king of kings we celebrate this day on this feast would come from the line of david.

It is in that goodness that we are reminded as we celebrate jesus christ, the king of the universe to be a very different king.

Certainly in the gospel that we have heard, a king would not sit on a glorious throne, but his throne would be the cross.

Rather than a jeweled crown on his head would be a crown of thorns.

A king who is not concerned with force and power and monarchial kind of ruling, but one who established the kingdom of god which is all about love.

Established the kingdom of god that would be go for all of us and a journey to the fullness of that kingdom and this world and eternal life but also a guide for us for how we live our lives each and every day.

Our king of kings this very jesus used his power to help people to heal people, to teach and reveal who our god truly is.

To be able to feed people, nourish them in so many different ways.

Ultimately to buy his cross and resurrection, to save us from the power of evil, to change even death itself into the transformation to the fullness of god's kingdom and eternal life.

We celebrate this king of kings.

Invited to reaffirm in our own lives how we truly believe that and how we connect that truth and that phase of allowing the lord to truly be the most powerful influence in our lives and also, reminding for all of us as paul said in the second reading to the colossians that it were on this great journey that the lord has gifted us with the very kingdom of god.

Wants to bring us to that fullness and eternal life and the giftedness of heaven.

To deliver us from a power of darkness which yes, is very true and present in our world.

But also in the midst of that to know that we live and keep our vision and hope on our king of kings.

Our god who is so present among us and we keep that vision alive.

To hopefully know how we have grown, each one of us in that phase, reliance and independency on the lord throughout this last church year and how we also recognized that we are continually on this journey of conversion to continually orient our lives to jesus christ himself and allowing that to be more and more powerful gift in our lives.

So the gospel that we are reminded this very wonderful little exchange of two men, of jesus christ and of that thief hanging on one of the crosses.

In the midst of that, the calvary that they've had this powerful audacious kind of request of jesus on an active faith and however his faith was lord remember me when you come into your kingdom.

That is our prayer to as we continue in our journey that we will always as we journey to the kingdom, no we have grown this relationship with the lord and we know well that the lord remembers us and as the lord said to him and on that cross is a powerful message of hope and trust for the thief but also for all of us is today, you will be with me in paradis .

So you and i can take our last breath in this world, that we can hear the lord welcome us, today you will be with me in paradise.

So it is an experience as we live and grow into the ultimate trustee and mercy of our god, this king of kings, this lord of all.

Thank god.

For that gift.

>> we profess this great faith of the church.

>> i believe in one god the father almighty, maker of heaven and earth of all things visible and invisible.

I believe in one lord jesus christ, the only begotten son of god, born of the father before all ages.

God from god, light from light, true god from true god, begotten not made, consubstantial with the father, through him all things were made, for us men and for our salvation he came down from heaven and by the holy spirit was incarnate of the virgin mary.

He became man.

For our sake he was crucified under pontius pilate, he suffered death and was buried, and rose again on the third day in accordance with the scriptures.

He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the father, he will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead and his kingdom will have no end.

I believe in the holy spirit, the lord, the giver of life, who proceeds from the father and the son, who was the father and the son is adored and glorified who has spoken through his prophets.

I believe in one holy catholic and apostolic church, i confess one baptism for the forgiveness of sins and i look forward to the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come.

Amen.

>> in the name of jesus, our king, who had the courage to approach our heavenly father with the needs of people everywhere.

>> asked proclaimers of the mercy and love of the lord, may pope francis, bishop donald and all faith ministers by word and example lead their faithful to the promise of the kingdom, we pray to the lord.

For those who lead and govern, that they will do so wisely and with justice and truth.

We pray to the lord.

That we may always humbly and sincerely see jesus as our redeemer king, always asking jesus to remember is when he comes into his kingdom.

We pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> for those who are homebound or in healthcare facilities may they be comforted in the knowledge that jesus loves and cares for them, we pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> that those who have passed beyond this life especially lois ann gudenkauf, the intention of this mass, now live in the lord's kingdom we pray to the lord.

For the personal intentions of our hearts that we now offer in silence.

>> we pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> got of majesty and glory, hear the prayers we bring to you in the name of jesus, our king and our lord.

>> amen.

>> glossary lord god of all creation for three or goodness we have received the bread we offer you.

Fruit of the earth and work of human hands.

It will become for us, the bread of life.

>> blessed be god forever.

>> blessed are you lord of all creation for three or goodness we have received the wine we offer you, fruit of the vine and work of human hands that will become our spiritual drink.

>> blessed be god forever.

>> pray sisters and brothers that my sacrifice and yours may be acceptable to god the almighty father.

>> may the lord accept the sacrifice at your hands for the praise and glory of his name, for our good and the good of all his holy church.

>> as we offer you a lord the sacrifice by which the human race is reconciled to you we humbly pray that your son himself may be so in all nations the gifts of unity and peace.

>> amen.

>> christ our lord.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

>> and with your spirit.

>> lift up your hearts.

>> we lift them up to the lord.

>> let us give thanks to the lord our god.

>> it is right and just.

>> is truly right and just, our duty and our salvation always and everywhere to give you thanks.

Lord, holy father almighty and eternal god.

For you anointed your only begotten son, our lord jesus christ.

With the loyal gladness and as eternal priest and king of all creation.

So that by offering himself on the altar of the cross, as a sacrifice to bring us peace, he might accomplish the mysteries of human redemption.

Making all created things subject to his rule.

He might present the immensity of your majesty and eternal and universal kingdom.

A kingdom of truth and life.

A kingdom of holiness and grace.

A kingdom of justice, love and peace.

So with angels, thrones and dominions with all the hosts of powers of heaven we sing to him of your glory is without end we a claim.

>> holy, holy, holy lord of god of hosts.

Heaven and earth are full of your glory.

Hosanna in the highest.

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the lord.

Hosanna in the highest.

>> you are indeed holy oh lord, the fount of all holiness.

Make holy therefore these gifts we pray by sending down your spirit upon them like they do fall.

So that they may become for us, the body and blood of our lord jesus christ.

>> at the time he was betrayed and entered willingly into his passion, he took bread and giving thanks, broke it and gave it to his disciples saying, take this, all of you and eat of it.

This is my body which will be given up for you.

>> in a similar way when supper was ended he took the chalice and once more giving thanks, give it to his disciples saying, take this all of you and drink from it.

For this is the chalice of my blood, the blood of a new and eternal covenant which will be poured out for you and for many for the forgiveness of sin.

Do this in memory of me.

>> a mystery of faith, we proclaim your death so lord and professor resurrection.

Until you have come again.

>> therefore as we celebrate the memorial of his death and resurrection, we offer you lord the bread of life and the chalice of salvation.

Giving thanks that you have held is worthy to be in your presence and minister to you.

Humbly, we pray that partaking of body and blood of christ we may be gathered into one by the holy spirit.

>> remember lord your church, spread throughout the world.

Bring to the fullness of charity together with francis our pope and donald our bishop and all the clergy.

Remember also our brothers and sisters who have fallen asleep in the hope of the resurrection.

All who have died in your light of your face.

Have mercy on us while we pray.

That was the blessed virgin mary, mother of god, the blessed joseph, her spouse.

The blessed apostles and all the saints who have please do throughout the ages.

We may merited to be co-heirs to eternal life.

May praise and glorify you, through your son, jesus christ.

>> through him and with him and into him god almighty father, in the unity of the holy spirit and glory and honor is yours for ever and ever.

>> amen.

>> at our savior's command and formed by divine teaching, we dare to say.

>> our father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name, thy kingdom come and i will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

Lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.

>> delivers lord, we pray from every evil graciously grant peace in our days that by the help of your mercy we may be always free from sin and safe from all the stress as we await the blessed hope and the coming of our savior, jesus christ.

>> for the kingdom, the power and the glory are yours now and forever.

>> lord jesus christ who said to her apostles, peace i leave you, my peace i give you, look not on our sins but on the face of your church and graciously grant her peace and unity in accordance with your will to live and reign forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> the peace of the lord be with you always.

>> and with your spirit.

>> let's minister his word of peace to those near.

>> christ be with you.

>> lamb of god, you take away the sins of the world, have mercy on us.

>> lamb of god, you take away the sins of the world, have you take away the sins of the world, grant us peace.

>> behold the lamb of god behold him who takes away the sins of the world.

Blessed are those called to the supper of the lamb.

>> lord, i am not worthy that you should enter under my roof, but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.

>> the body of christ.

>> amen.

>> the body of christ.

>> amen.

>> let us pray.

>> having received the food of immortality, we ask all lord, glorifying in obedience to the commands of christ, the king of the universe, we may live with him eternally in his heavenly kingdom.

Through christ our lord.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

May almighty god bless you, the father, the son and the holy spirit.

>> amen.

>> our mass is ended and we going to peace to love and serve the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> monsignor larry bakke, the director of the apostolate for persons with disabilities and pastor of saint clare of assisi parish in monroe, was the presider of this sacred liturgy celebration of the feast of christ the king.

Assisting monsignor larry as acolytes were my grandsons, brady and christian schuh, and i am terri anderson.

As members of mons parish, we are blessed to be a part of the apostolate television mass ministry.

Mary clemons of saint maria goretti parish in madison provided the ministry of music.

The ministry of enabling the deaf and hard of hearing to worship with us was provided by the interpretation of sue gudenkauf of saint dennis parish in madison and closed captioning by the apostolate.

The television mass remains the most important part of the ministry of the apostolate, and it would not be possible without the generosity, public service, and social concern of the owner, management and staff of wisc-tv for persons of all faiths living with disabilities.

Do make it a beautiful week, and may we all be thankful this thanksgiving day for the goodness the lord has provided in our lives!

Real-time closed captioning provided by u.s. captioning company