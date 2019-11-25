Life Care Services earns high ranking

Westminister village in terre haute has something big to celebrate.

The facility's management company -- life management company -- life care services -- has earned an award from the j-d power 20-19 u-s senior living study.

The study looks at how facilities provide the best service to residents.

Life care provides training and other resources for the facility to cut down on costs.

The company got the highest score in all 7-categories.

"there are a lot of ways you can make lives better here.

And all of them are important.

But without life care services we wouldn't be the same community that we are."

