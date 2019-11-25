Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Life Care Services earns high ranking

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Life Care Services earns high rankingLife Care Services earns high ranking
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Life Care Services earns high ranking

Westminister village in terre haute has something big to celebrate.

The facility's management company -- life management company -- life care services -- has earned an award from the j-d power 20-19 u-s senior living study.

The study looks at how facilities provide the best service to residents.

Life care provides training and other resources for the facility to cut down on costs.

The company got the highest score in all 7-categories.

"there are a lot of ways you can make lives better here.

And all of them are important.

But without life care services we wouldn't be the same community that we are."

You can learn more about the study at wthitv.com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massage Envy - Free Massage [Video]Massage Envy - Free Massage

Massage envy offers more than just massages. Try out new services and products like the rapid tension relief procedure, total body stretch, or their skin care cremes and lotion. Schedule a 60 or 90..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:55Published

Support Children's Wisconsin for #GivingTuesday [Video]Support Children's Wisconsin for #GivingTuesday

For those of us living in the southeast Wisconsin area, we are so fortunate to have the incredibly valuable asset of Children&apos;s Wisconsin. The expert level of care and breadth of services..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.