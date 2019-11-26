Delray man gets surprise $8,500 medical bill for lab test

GOOD NEWS WHEN THE MOLE ON HISBACK ENDED UP BEING BENIGN.BUT THEN CAME A SURPRISE BILL.CONTACT 5 INVESTIGATOR WANDAMOORE SPOKE WITH HIM ANDSHARES THE LESSON YOU CANLEARN FROM HIS EXPERIENCE.<< (NAT SOUND DOG WALK) FORFRITZ HINTERBERGER IT STARTEDWITH A CHECKUP (NAT SOUND DOGWALK) 1:54:39“There was onebiopsy done which was positivefor melanoma” ANOTHER SAMPLEWAS SENT TO THE LAB TURNSOUT...THE MOLE WAS BENIGN12:44:54 Reporter:“Thatgood news”“Yes it is”Reporter:“But then followedby a massive bill”“Yes”HINTERBERGER DIDNOWE ANYTHING ABOVE HIS COPAY12:46:37“That was thesurprise.

I was not preparedfor that” HIS INSURANCE TOLDHIM THEY WOULDNOF IT 2:07:00“I said - what?8500 dollars out of mypocket” 8500 DOLLARS...THATHOW MUCH HIS INSURANCE TOLDHIM HE WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR8:24:07“It was like a shock.I donthat I can just say never mindI can pay that” WHILE THEFIRST TEST WAS COVERED...THESECOND WAS SUDDENLY NOT THEINSURANCE SAID THE LAB WAS ANON- PARTICIPATING PROVIDER7:25:34“I feel strongly thatthis should be covered by theinsurance” THE DERMATOLOGISTWAS IN NETWORK BUT NOT THE LABWHERE HINTERBERGER'S SAMPLEWAS SENT.

2:39:05 Reporter:“Was this in- network, out-of-network?

Is this a lot tounderstand for a consumer”“It is because I would not benormally involved at all inthis procedure” BUT SUDDENLYHE WAS INVOLVED..

DISPUTINGBILLS AND CALLING BLUE CROSSBLUE SHIELD THE INSURANCE SAID“WE DO NOT COVER EXPERIMENTALPROCEDURE” 7:12:39“I havethe insurance and Iexpecting that everything iscovered except my co- pay” HEALSO REACHED OUT TO THEPROVIDER DIRECTLY 2:23:29“Thelab also assured me that theywould never bill me directly”FOR NOW HE KEEPS HOPING THATWILL BE THE LAST OF IT