Claremore working to fix aging water lines

TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER... TELLS US WHY SOMANY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THEWATER... AND THE PLANS TOMAKE IT BETTER.NATS WATER CLAREMORE'S NEOMAINMAN MAKES HER LIVINGSELLING PURIFIED WATER.

SHERECENTLY HAD TO REPLACE AWATER FILTER THAT STOPPEDWORKING SHORTLY AFTER SHEPUT IT IN.

SHE SAYS THEPROBLEM WAS DIRTY WATERCOMING FROM THE CITY.NEOMA INMAN, OWNER,HYDRATION STATION "And whenI started to wash my handsat the sink, it was allbrown.

And so I know it hadstopped up that filter waybefore its time." INMAN'SNOT ALONE.

SHE SAYS MANYCUSTOMERS BUY HERWATER.BECAUSE THEY DON'TTRUST THE CITY WATER.MULTIPLE VIEWERS HAVE SENTTWO WORKS FOR YOU PHOTOS OFBROWN WATER COMING OUT OFFAUCETS.INMAN "My customers thatcome in, they run water inthe tub andit's brown.

They don't wantto put their children inthat.

They've ran it in thesink and it's brown.

Theymake coffeeand tea and it tastesterrible.

And they don'tdrink the city water becauseit's just so awful."WATER QUALITY HAS BEEN ANISSUE FOR YEARS INCLAREMORE.IN 2017.THE CITY TOLD US THEWATER WAS BROWN BECAUSE OFTHE EXPANSION OF THE WATERPLANT.

THE WATER CLEAREDUP...BUT THIS AUGUST ITTUREND BROWN AGAIN.

CITYMANAGER JIM THOMAS TELLS USWATER LINE BREAKS WERE TOBLAME.

HE SAYS THE LINES AREOLD AND NEED TO BE REPLACED,BUT THE WATER IS SAFE TODRINK.JIM THOMAS, CLAREMORE CITYMANAGER "The public needs torealize, the water is safe.We're going to continue tohave water line breaks for acommunity that's 136 yearsold.

It's just part oflife.""These blue flags going upand down Sioux Street inClaremore indicate where thewater line is that's beingreplaced in 2020.

The citywants to replace more overthe next 10 to 15 years, butit's going to cost millionsof dollars."THOMAS "And unless thepublic wants to come forwardand say, 'Yep.

Let's go outand do a GO bond for $100million' we're going to doit systematically over thenext 10-15 years,prioritizing those areaswhere we're getting the mostline breaks." THE CITY ASKSRESIDENTS TO BE PATIENT..AND LET THEM KNOW IF THEIRWATER IS BROWN.

INCLAREMEORE, KATIE KELEHER,TWO WORKS FOR YOU."NOW... YOUR 2 WORKS FOR YOUFIRST FORECAST..

BROUGHT TOYOU BY ROUTE 66