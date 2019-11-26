Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Maharashtra : 9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar: ACB

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Maharashtra : 9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar: ACB

Maharashtra : 9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar: ACB

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political tussle, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said that incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar name was not found in the nine complaints over alleged irregularities in awarding of irrigation contracts.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General (DG) Param Bir Singh said, “In none of the nine inquiries that have been closed today, name of Ajit Pawar is figured.

No irregularities were found in these nine inquiries.

These are routine inquiries.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar Maha Anti Corruption Bureau DG [Video]9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar Maha Anti Corruption Bureau DG

9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar Maha Anti Corruption Bureau DG

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.