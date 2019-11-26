Maharashtra : 9 inquiries closed on irrigation scam, none related to Ajit Pawar: ACB

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political tussle, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said that incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar name was not found in the nine complaints over alleged irregularities in awarding of irrigation contracts.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General (DG) Param Bir Singh said, “In none of the nine inquiries that have been closed today, name of Ajit Pawar is figured.

No irregularities were found in these nine inquiries.

These are routine inquiries.”