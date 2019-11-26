J.J. Abrams has sympathy for George Lucas letting go of 'Star Wars' on November 26, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published J.J. Abrams has sympathy for George Lucas letting go of 'Star Wars' The filmmaker has directed two films in the new 'Star Wars' trilogy after Lucas sold the rights to the sci-fi franchise to Disney in 2012.