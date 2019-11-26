Several couples spotted ballroom dancing on London train after night out

Several couples were spotted ballroom dancing in the middle of a Thameslink train carriage in London on November 23.

Christof Niklaus was on the train from Farringdon to East Croydon when he captured the couples performing their routines.

Niklaus told Newsflare: "Saw this on the train seven minutes to midnight and thought it was superb so [I] videoed it!"