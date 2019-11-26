Global  

Several couples spotted ballroom dancing on London train after night out

Several couples spotted ballroom dancing on London train after night out

Several couples spotted ballroom dancing on London train after night out

Several couples were spotted ballroom dancing in the middle of a Thameslink train carriage in London on November 23.

Christof Niklaus was on the train from Farringdon to East Croydon when he captured the couples performing their routines.

Niklaus told Newsflare: "Saw this on the train seven minutes to midnight and thought it was superb so [I] videoed it!"
