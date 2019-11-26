Thirteen French troops killed in Mali helicopter crash

Global  

Thirteen French soldiers fighting jihadists in Mali were killed in a crash between two helicopters, the French presidency said on Tuesday, the single biggest loss of French troops in combat in the region since intervening there in 2013.

Thirteen French soldiers fighting jihadists in Mali were killed when two helicopters collided.

They had been called in as reinforcement to back up French soldiers tracking down militants in the region.

The French presidency announced on Tuesday (November 26) the single biggest loss of French troops in combat in the region since intervening in Mali in 2013.

France has more than 4,500 troops countering insurgencies in the Sahel region - where violence by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State has grown in recent years.

The militants use central and northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region.

The collision was between a 'Tigre' and a 'Cougar' helicopter.




