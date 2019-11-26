Global  

Hyundai at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show - Highlights

With the start of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) Hyundai Motor provides exclusive insights into the future of mobility.

The brand is showcasing 45, a full electric concept that envisions its forthcoming EV design direction.

Hyundai Motorsport is also launching its first electric racing car, the Veloster N ETCR.

Meanwhile, the automaker is also celebrating the public world premiere of the All-New i10.

Once a simple means of transport, the concept of the car is continuously changing, blurring the boundaries between our lives and automobiles.

At this year’s IAA, Hyundai Motor illustrates its personalised in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles.

Hyundai considers how future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes, and shape their automobiles the way they do their lifestyles.
