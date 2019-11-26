Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Couple celebrate massive £105m EuroMillions jackpot

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Couple celebrate massive £105m EuroMillions jackpot

Couple celebrate massive £105m EuroMillions jackpot

A builder who has won the £105 million EuroMillions jackpot said “it’s going to be a good Christmas” but pledged he would not be giving up his job.

Father-of-three Steve Thomson said he felt like he was having a heart attack when he realised he had the winning numbers on his Lucky Dip ticket to claim the £105,100,701.90 prize.

The 42-year-old and his wife Lenka said the priority would be buying a new house with a bedroom each for their daughter and two sons, who currently share in their “shoebox” three-bedroom house in Selsey, West Sussex.

Mr Thomson said: “Everyone is going to have a good Christmas.

Not sure what we are going to do, I am not cooking, Mum is not cooking, Lenka is not cooking."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.