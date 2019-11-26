Couple celebrate massive £105m EuroMillions jackpot

A builder who has won the £105 million EuroMillions jackpot said “it’s going to be a good Christmas” but pledged he would not be giving up his job.

Father-of-three Steve Thomson said he felt like he was having a heart attack when he realised he had the winning numbers on his Lucky Dip ticket to claim the £105,100,701.90 prize.

The 42-year-old and his wife Lenka said the priority would be buying a new house with a bedroom each for their daughter and two sons, who currently share in their “shoebox” three-bedroom house in Selsey, West Sussex.

Mr Thomson said: “Everyone is going to have a good Christmas.

Not sure what we are going to do, I am not cooking, Mum is not cooking, Lenka is not cooking."