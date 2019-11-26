Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested at Climate Change Protest | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested at Climate Change Protest | THR News

Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested at Climate Change Protest | THR News

Jane Fonda was joined once again by a number of famous faces on Friday as she led a climate change protest in Washington, D.C.

At the Supreme Court building.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jacintcsz

🇵🇭 RT @Variety: Manny Jacinto on protesting for climate awareness with Jane Fonda: "We were able to really say something about what's going on… 10 hours ago

DavidBowser102

David Bowser Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested While Protesting With Jane Fonda https://t.co/5Q00BQaFf7 WHY didn't the get the Death Penalty ? 5 days ago

Ellen0891

Ellen RT @mgrant76308: Hollywood Leftists wasting more taxpayer-funded police resources. If they truly cared about global warming they'd quit the… 6 days ago

1066Live

1066 Productions #RT @Variety: Manny Jacinto on protesting for climate awareness with Jane Fonda: "We were able to really say someth… https://t.co/ooCAL0AnR3 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.