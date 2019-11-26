Global  

Joel Embiid Gets Mocked by Drake After Being Held Scoreless for First Time

The boastful Joel Embiid was humbled on Monday night.

Embiid finished with zero points on 0-for-11 shooting.

In the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid had never been held to fewer than five points in his career before Monday night.

Toronto superfan Drake was seen mocking Embiid throughout the game from his courtside seats.

The 76ers center also missed three free throws, committed four turnovers and had five fouls.

Making the performance even more shocking was that Raptors stars Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka did not play
