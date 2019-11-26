Hilarie Burton Talks ‘A Christmas Wish’

‘Tis the season for festive TV movies!

The latest addition -- “A Christmas Wish” starring Hilarie Burton, who tells ET Canada about her new holiday film.

Plus, she dishes about her wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Tune in to “A Christmas Wish” on Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Lifetime Canada.