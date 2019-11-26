Mike Leckrone reflects on legendary career in new documentary

The white house turkey pardon dates back to the days of abraham lincoln.

((("nobody takes me as a serious musician because i'm always putting on funny clothes.

But it's showbusiness.

Music fades "))) a new documentary takes an in depth look at the life and career of a wisconsin legend.

"mike leckrone....wisco nsin's showman" debuts tomorrow night at 7 pm on p-b-s wisconsin.

The documentary follows leckrone around his final year on campus as the director of the university of wisconsin marching band.

It covers his entire 83-year life...not just the 50 year chapter he spent in madison.

We're honored to have mike leckrone back with us today.

You hear the whole story tomorrow night.

The hour long program will