Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mike Leckrone reflects on legendary career in new documentary

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Mike Leckrone reflects on legendary career in new documentary

Mike Leckrone reflects on legendary career in new documentary

A new documentary takes an in-depth look at the life and career of a Wisconsin legend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mike Leckrone reflects on legendary career in new documentary

The white house turkey pardon dates back to the days of abraham lincoln.

((("nobody takes me as a serious musician because i'm always putting on funny clothes.

But it's showbusiness.

Music fades "))) a new documentary takes an in depth look at the life and career of a wisconsin legend.

"mike leckrone....wisco nsin's showman" debuts tomorrow night at 7 pm on p-b-s wisconsin.

The documentary follows leckrone around his final year on campus as the director of the university of wisconsin marching band.

It covers his entire 83-year life...not just the 50 year chapter he spent in madison.

We're honored to have mike leckrone back with us today.

You hear the whole story tomorrow night.

"mike leckrone: wisconsin's showman" premires tomorrow at 7 pm on pbs wisconsin.

The hour long program will




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.