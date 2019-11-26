St. Martin School bus battery heist

- new tonight, jackson county - authorities have taken a man- into- custody for that school bus - battery heist just last week.

- 41-year old adam shaw, of bay - saint louis is charged with - motor vehicle theft and two - charges of grand larceny.

- he's also suspected of taking 6- batteries from 33 - school buses last weekend.- investigators think he also - stole a white 2001 ram 1500 - school district maintenance - truck from the school barn on - eglin road, along with a 14 to- 16 foot enclosed trailer- from saint martin high school.- none of the stolen property has- - - - been recovered