St. Martin School bus battery heist

St. Martin School bus battery heist

St. Martin School bus battery heist

Jackson County authorities have taken a man into custody for that school bus battery heist just last week.
St. Martin School bus battery heist

Jackson county authorities have taken a man into custody for that school bus battery heist just last week.

41-year old adam shaw, of bay saint louis is charged with motor vehicle theft and two charges of grand larceny.

He's also suspected of taking 6 batteries from 33 school buses last weekend. Investigators think he also stole a white 2001 ram 1500 school district maintenance truck from the school barn on eglin road, along with a 14 to 16 foot enclosed trailer from saint martin high school. None of the stolen property has been recovered




