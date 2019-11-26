Mel Brooks Unwrapped Trailer

Mel Brooks Unwrapped (2019) - Official Trailer - HBO Plot synopsis: A look back at comedy icon Mel Brooks' legendary career in film and television... At the age of 91, Mel Brooks is unstoppable, with his musical Young Frankenstein opening to great critical acclaim in London in late 2017.

Alan Yentob visits Mel at home in Hollywood, at work and at play.

Directed by Alan Yentob release date December 13, 2019 (on HBO)