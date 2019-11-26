Global  

It took 16 fire and police departments and 51 firefighters to deal with a fire at sandstone gardens in redings mill.
Sandstone Gardens Folo

That's according to a press release from the redings mill fire protection district.

It says redings mill crews were first to arrive, but were followed shortly by joplin, and quapaw fire crews who were dispatched to the same call.

That first call came just before two a-m.

All of the mutual aid crews were released from the scene at seven 30 a-m.

Nobody was hurt but the building is considered a total loss.

The missouri division of fire safety is still investigating what caused it.

