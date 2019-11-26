Global  

CC vs PH GBB

CC vs PH GBBClay City and Parke Heritage Girls Basketball
The lady wolves welcomed the lady eels to the wolves den tonight.

1st qtr, wolves trail by three but grace ramsay changes that with a three ball of her own to tie things up early in this one.

Later in the game, clay city senior lauryn myers knocks down another three.

These teams exchanging shots from deep to start this contest.

Check out the pretty assist from mady millspaugh to hannah o'brien as she lays this one in to give the lead back to parke heritage.

The wolves pick up the win at home




