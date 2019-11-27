Global  

Trump Continues To Claim 'No Quid Pro' In Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump continues to say he did nothing wrong talking to Ukraine about Joe Biden.

This is despite witnesses saying Trump tried to get Ukraine to take actions that could help him politically.

According to Reuters, the president points to wanting no “quid pro quo” from Ukraine.

Yet a witness said he believes the White House held back security aid to pressure Ukraine.

U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, said everyone was aware of “the pressure campaign.”
