Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!

Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!

From "El Catrin" and "La Chalupa" to "La Dama" and "la Sirena," it's all part of Millennial Lotería!

It's a new twist on the beloved game known as Mexican bingo.

The traditional game is a source of nostalgia for generations of children that continues into adulthood.

Founder of Millennial Loteria, Mike Alfaro, has taken an old favorite multi-generational game -- played by millions worldwide -- and created a version that better reflects the Latinx generation.

This new version has the same tongue-in-cheek approach with each card being a parody of millennial life in the United States, and a celebration of inclusiveness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Millennial Loteria is the Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Celebration of Inclusivity!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.