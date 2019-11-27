The Flash S06E08 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2
The Flash 6x08 "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt.
2" Season 6 Episode 8 Promo trailer - THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE - With The Flash (Grant Gustin) freshly infected by the monstrous Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) battle to help Barry take control of himself before he’s lost forever to Ramsey’s influence.
Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim control of Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army.
Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V.
Gilbert (#608).
Original airdate 12/3/2019.