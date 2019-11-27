Global  

The Flash S06E08 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2

The Flash S06E08 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2

2" Season 6 Episode 8 Promo trailer - THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE - With The Flash (Grant Gustin) freshly infected by the monstrous Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) battle to help Barry take control of himself before he’s lost forever to Ramsey’s influence.

Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim control of Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army.

Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V.

Gilbert (#608).

Original airdate 12/3/2019.
ilyalpha1

~Alpha I have just watched S06E08 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2) from The Flash (2014)! #TheFlash #tvtime https://t.co/utPN1qq3PC 1 day ago

mariaisquixotic

Maria Just watched S06E08 - The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2) of The Flash (2014) via @tvshowtime. #tvtime https://t.co/Bwr15JGEFx 3 days ago

FlNNNREY

✒️ #RenewAnneWithAnE I just watched S06E08 of The Flash (2014)! (The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2)) #TheFlash #tvtime… https://t.co/0Zv2UPQX8h 4 days ago

GrijzeGans

SBG The Flash (2014) S06E08 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2) #TheFlash #tvtime https://t.co/GbI6OgFPG7 https://t.co/QZJe7GgH0f 4 days ago

brancosp

Walterbranco I've just watched episode S06E08 (The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2)) of The Flash (2014) https://t.co/B3MymRf2HK 4 days ago

serivore1

미미 Emilie Watching The Flash (2014) S06E08 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2) https://t.co/I9EbWpCl1g 5 days ago

marshmzllow

𝑦𝑎𝑒𝑙. #JustWatched "The Flash (2014)" S06E08 | "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2)" #tvtime https://t.co/BtwZHcFo4e 6 days ago

swiftitans

rafael 💋; ʬ⁸⁴ Acabei de assistir "The Last Temptation of Barry Allen (2)", S06E08, de The Flash (2014)! #tvtime https://t.co/JNPblxBwgL 1 week ago

