Top 10 Good Guys Gone Bad In Superhero Movies

Top 10 Good Guys Gone Bad In Superhero Movies

Top 10 Good Guys Gone Bad In Superhero Movies

All it takes is one bad day.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the heroes and other “good” characters who, for whatever reason, turn to the dark side; either permanently or temporarily.

Our countdown will include former good guys from films such as “Watchmen” (2009), “The Incredibles” (2004) & “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014).

Since some of these involve major plot points, spoilers will be ahead.

Who do YOU think is the top good guy gone bad in superhero movies?

Let us know in the comments!
Disagree with our rank?

Check out the voting page for this topic and have your say!

Special thanks to our user Assassinmike15 for suggesting this idea!




