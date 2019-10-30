Global  

Chilean protesters clash with police in Valparaiso

Chilean protesters clash with police in Valparaiso

Chilean protesters clash with police in Valparaiso

Chilean police clashed with protesters in the city of Valparaiso on Tuesday (November 26).
Chilean protesters clash with police in Valparaiso

Chilean police clashed with protesters in the city of Valparaiso on Tuesday (November 26).

Footage showed barricades on fire and the filmer running as a water cannon truck drives towards a group of protesters.




