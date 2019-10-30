Chilean protesters clash with police in Valparaiso on November 27, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published Chilean protesters clash with police in Valparaiso Chilean police clashed with protesters in the city of Valparaiso on Tuesday (November 26).

Chilean protesters clash with police in Valparaiso Chilean police clashed with protesters in the city of Valparaiso on Tuesday (November 26). Footage showed barricades on fire and the filmer running as a water cannon truck drives towards a group of protesters.







