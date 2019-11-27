Global  

Terrorist jailed for life after Manchester train station knife frenzy

Terrorist jailed for life after Manchester train station knife frenzy

Terrorist jailed for life after Manchester train station knife frenzy

A terrorist who launched a frenzied knife attack on commuters and police at Manchester Victoria train station last New Year's Eve has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 11 years.

Mahdi Mohamud, who will begin his sentence in a high-security psychiatric hospital, raised the fillet knife and walked up behind unsuspecting James Knox, 54, screaming "Allahu Akbar!" and "Long live the Caliphate!" as he stabbed his victim repeatedly in the back, shoulders and head.
