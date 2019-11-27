Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cheap and Warm Places to Escape to this Christmas and New Year's

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Cheap and Warm Places to Escape to this Christmas and New Year's

Cheap and Warm Places to Escape to this Christmas and New Year's

If a white Christmas is not really your thing this year, don’t worry, there’s plenty of warm destinations where you can spend your holidays and not break the bank.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

No white Christmas means a dog-gone good Christmas for these pups [Video]No white Christmas means a dog-gone good Christmas for these pups

This year's weather has brought about a happy Christmas tale. There's no snow, so people and pups took to The Barkyard.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:47Published

6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas [Video]6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

6 Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas With so many people to buy gifts for the holiday season can get overwhelming. Here are some recommendations for gifts for people of all ages. A bifold wallet with..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.