Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

21 Bridges movie making of

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
21 Bridges movie making of

21 Bridges movie making of

Plot synopsis: 21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him.

When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Director Brian Kirk Actors Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Stephen James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K.

Simmons Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 43 minutes

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.