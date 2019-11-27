RIDDLE ROOM movie

RIDDLE ROOM film trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Emily Burns is being held captive in a room with no idea as to why or how she got there.

Determined to escape and return to her daughter and husband, Emily discovers clues within the room that help explain what she's doing there.

They even provide clues about who she is...but will they help her escape?

Genre: horror Director: Bryan Binder Writer: Bryan Binder Stars: Joe Cady, Peter Carey, Barbara Epstein