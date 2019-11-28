Shopping at small businesses makes a big impact

HERE--SMALL BUSINESSES WILL BEOPEN AND READY FOCUSTOMERS.MARY JO OLA SPOTLIGHTS SOME OFTHEM... NEW AT FIVE:When you're shopping thisholidy season think ofshopping local.

From NorthAvenue and Vel Phillips herein the Bronzevilleneighborhood...to 55th andVliet in WashingtonHeights...Milwaukee has a tonof small businessesyou cansupport.: "This weekend isusually our busiest of theentire year."AT SWOON ON VLIETAND 55TH...OWNER KIRA WENDELIS BUSY MAKING SURE THE SHOPIS STOCKED...AND LOOKING ITSBEST."Did you want the pricetag off and a gift bag withtissue paper?" "it's also aone stop shop for supportingthe community."FROM CLOTHINGTO CANDLES TO HONEY...ITEMSFROM DOZENS OF LOCAL ARTISTSFILL THE STORE.WENDEL SAYSSPENDING MONEY AT LOCALBUSINESSES...GOES BEYOND THEOWNER'S POCKETS.: "It keepsmoney in your community whichhelps your community thrive.We have 124 consignmentartists so you're helpingthose 124 people and theirchildren and families as well.""Here you go my love."RETAILEXPERTS SAY FOR EVERY DOLLARSPENT AT A SMALL BUSINESSABOUT 67 CENTS STAYS IN THELOCAL COMMUNITY.IT'S BEEN AYEAR SINCE LELO ALLEN AND HERPARTNERS OPENED THEBRONZEVILLE COLLECTIVE.FEATURING 25 LOCALARTISTS...ALLEN CALLS THIS AN"AMAZON FREE SPACE.""Wespecifically focus oncreatives of color so black,brown, and queer folks andunique handmade gifts."YOU CANFIND JEWELRY...ART...ANDCUSTOM MADE ITEMS."I thinkwhat's important about that isthe personal touch and thenalso knowing where yourdollars are going."SO AS YOUPULL OUT YOUR WALLET...BE SURETO SHARE THE WEALTH WITH LOCALBUSINESSES.

MARY JO OLATODAY'S TMJ4.