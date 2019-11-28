Jared Cook showing out

And falcons have - played twice... in a four-week- span.

- - now that november 10th loss to- atlanta, is the only thing- standing in between saints tigh- end jared cook... and a - five-game touchdown streak.

The- off-season acquisition has- really come on, as of late... - especially during sunday's win,- against the carolina- panthers.

- the former oakland raider tied- his season-high, with six - receptions... to go along with - season-high 99 yards... and his- fourth touchdown, since the - start of october... - putting him in the conversation- of most dangerous saints tight- end...- since jimmy graham.

- - "listen, i've got a ton of- confidence in - throwing to him.

You saw the th- ball he climbed the ladder and- went and got.

I - think everyone in the stadium - was pretty impressed with that.- the defenders didn't- even jump.

Like that's in the - stratosphere, and he jumped up- and got it.

So you see- plays like that and just- overall, i think his confidence- level and again, that rhythm- that- we're finding is a good thing."- - - - "he played exceptionally well.- he's moving around well.

He's - been doing that in practice, an- i'm proud of them.

He - made a heck of a catch above hi- head.

And it just seemed like i- you threw it his way, - he was coming down with it.

And- against a team that plays a lot- of that zone - trap zone -- your tight end is going to have- some of those opportunities."

- - - - of all n-f-l tight ends with 10- or more receptions, this- season... - cook ranks eighth... with 12.9- yards per catch.-