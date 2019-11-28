Seat - The car that communicates with traffic lights

What colour will the next traffic light be if I continue to drive at this speed?

The answer to this question no longer depends on driver intuition, but rather on technology.

A project led by SEAT, in collaboration with the Spanish Traffic Authority, the Barcelona City Council and ETRA successfully connects vehicles with traffic lights and the traffic control centre so drivers can anticipate their upcoming status.

This project also enables information on motorway incidents to get sent directly to vehicles without the need for information panels, bringing cars and infrastructure together via the cloud using cellular technology with latency times of 300 milliseconds.