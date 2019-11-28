Kevin Smith discusses how his heart attack helped inspire his latest film 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published Kevin Smith discusses how his heart attack helped inspire his latest film Actor and director Kevin Smith discusses how having a heart attack helped inspire his latest creation, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot. The film, which features a host of Hollywood talent including Matt Damon, Val Kilmer and Chris Hemsworth, follows the iconic duo of Jay and Silent Bob as they attempt to stop a remake being made of the Bluntman And Chronic movie. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this