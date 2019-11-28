Global  

Kevin Smith discusses how his heart attack helped inspire his latest film

Kevin Smith discusses how his heart attack helped inspire his latest film

Kevin Smith discusses how his heart attack helped inspire his latest film

Actor and director Kevin Smith discusses how having a heart attack helped inspire his latest creation, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot.

The film, which features a host of Hollywood talent including Matt Damon, Val Kilmer and Chris Hemsworth, follows the iconic duo of Jay and Silent Bob as they attempt to stop a remake being made of the Bluntman And Chronic movie.
