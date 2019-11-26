Fired Navy Secretary Criticizes Trump For Meddling In Gallagher Case on November 28, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published Fired Navy Secretary Criticizes Trump For Meddling In Gallagher Case Richard Spencer was forced to resign as the Secretary of the Navy on Sunday for how he handled the Edward Gallagher case.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tibby Rothman RT @NewsHour: Richard Spencer, who was fired as Navy secretary for his handling of a SEAL war crimes case championed by President Donald Tr… 6 days ago