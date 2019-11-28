Global  

Gabrielle Union Tweets After 'America's Got Talent' Firing

Gabrielle Union is expressing gratitude in the wake of her controversial exit from "America's Got Talent." On Wednesday night Union tweeted a message of thanks to those who have supported her.

"So many tears, so much gratitude, THANK YOU!

Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground." The actress, along with fellow "AGT" judge Julianne Hough, will not return for a second season.

The newest incarnation of the franchise is "America's Got Talent: The Champions".
