Heidi Gardner at the Evergy Plaza Lighting 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published SNL's Heidi Gardner will flip the switch for this year's Evergy Plaza Lighting. SNL's Heidi Gardner will flip the switch for this year's Evergy Plaza Lighting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this