Industrial Football Keeps Rolling

Cobras On Ten-Game Win Streak
0
Industrial Football Keeps Rolling

Football teams are aiming to do that they have not done in a decade.

Industrial is now 11-1.

After losing their second game of the season on the road at second ranked shiner, the cobras have won ten in a row.

Industrial went 5-0 to win district, then the cobras scored a total of 91 points to win their first two playoff games.

I asked the cobras how excited they are to be in round three of the playoffs.

It's been very exciting.

This community is excited for it and it's been good.

The kids are having fun with it the way this community has rallied around them has been good.

It's super-exciting, something i've never done in my high school career.

It's something we haven't done in a while here and it's just super exciting to be with this team and with these coaches.

It's super exciting.

We get to play in the alamodome.

Especially something that hasn't been done here in so long, it's just super exciting.

Industrial football, in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in ten years.

The cobras take on columbus in the 3a division one regional friday at noon in the alamodome.

Last year, ganado football went 4-6




