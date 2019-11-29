Fork in the Road: Alabama Bar & Grill

"the fork in the road crew"..

Loves "turkey"!

But what do "you do"..

After all the family leaves..

And you need "a break" "from black friday shopping"?

Well "you're in luck"..

Because "the crew" has a suggestion "for you".

They found a one-of-a-kind burger "in brazil, indiana"..

That might make you want "to hold off on that extra helping of stuffing".

We're headed "to the alabama bar and grill".

/////// welcome to the alabama bar and grill, in brazil indiana "i love this place, it's home sweet home.

There is a lot of history, 1897, its always been the alabama.

I said if these walls could talk they might have a few stories for us."

Don't let the date fool you, just because the building is old, doesn't mean the menu is.

"our stuffed pretzel, it's herb crusted and infussed with pepper jack cheese."

"loaded tot barrels, these are a larger barrel, they are infused with bacon , cheddar, green onions, topped with some cheese, sour cream and more green onions."

The menu is full of hand made, original home cooked dishes.

"it's a burger ya gotta come try because they stand out, it's speaks for itself."

The burger kelly is talking about is the alabama prime burger and that's what caught our attention.

Nat/// make sure you make a nice patty of those.

Kelly and family took her late mothers prime rib recipie and added it to a burger.

Nat/// burgers on grill "what better way to incorporate it with our fresh hand pattied seasoned burger's that we do in house, top it with some shaved prime rib, some cheese.

Nat/// onions and peppers on grill.

"some grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms."

Nat/// that would be our bama prime nat/// i don't think i have ever felt like this before.

The alabama prime burger is served with au jus and horseradish.

Nat/// it's dangerous because you got so much stuff that could fall off, you gotta be packed and precise.

Get the dip, then you gotta go double dip in the horse raddish, i gotta try that.

Our newest fork in the road member brian was taking lessons from ross on technique.

"i thought with the au jus we were all obviosuly afraid about dumping it in there right?

Once you got it out of the au jus it was really good, but that horse radish really just gave it an extra kick.

It's really really good."

So if your looking for a burger that's a game changer, the alamaba prime burger should be your next choice.

Nat/// double dip...oh yeah.

In brazil, indiana..

With the fork in the road, mike latta news 10.

/////// you can get your hands on one of these bugers "as early as tonight".

But know up front "that the alabama bar and grill's kitchen"..

Closes at "10".

They're also "closed for thanksgiving"..

But will be serving-up burgers "all weekend long" starting friday at "11"-o'clock in the morning.

For more information on the "alabama bar and grill" or the "alabama prime burger"..

