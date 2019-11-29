WCBI News at Six - November 27, 2019

A teenager is charged with murder in connection with tuesday's fatal shooting at brookville garden apartments in starkville.

Thanks for joining us tonight// starkville police and the u-s marshals arrested two people in connection to that deadly shooting// police have arrested 16- year-old aviante jordan.

He's charged with murder in the case.

Investigators also arrested 30- year-old lakorian stewart and charged him with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jordon's bond is set at 1-million dollars.

Stewart's bond is 100-thousand dollars.

Oktibbeha county coroner michael hunt identified the victim in the shooting as 23- year-old laterrence mccarter.

Police were called to the shooting around 1:45 tuesday afternoon.

When officers got there, they found mccarter dead.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

The u.s. marshal task force assisted in the arrests.

'tis the season for scammers to try new tricks to steal your money.

From gas pump skimmers to fake phone calls, they are targeting you and your pocket book.

But for two sheriff's departments in our area, things got a little more ?personal.?

Our cash matlock joins us live in the studio with more on the story, cash?

Aundrea chief deputy chad garnett in oktibbeha county says he knew something was off when he got a call... from himself... he says the caller claimed to be the chief deputy of oktibbeha county, and he wanted garnett to send him money!

Now the department is sending out a warning not to engage with the scammer.

Telephone scams... something that picks up every year around the holidays.

And oktibbeha county sheriff steve gladney says his department has been hit hard this year.

"we had one this week they were using the chief deputy chad garnett's name that works here at the oktibbeha county sheriff's department and calling and saying that they missed jury duty and needed to send money."

Gladney says the call... didn't make sense.

"number one we don't operate that way.

We're not going to call you and tell you that you missed jury duty and you need to send x number of dollars to us."

Over in clay county, sheriff eddie scott is addressing a similar issue.

His department took to facebook recently to warn the public of fake callers..

Using the department's phone number to threaten people with an arrest warrant.

"they're preying on people's fears, you know, the good hard working people, you know, they don't want to go to jail.

They want to do the right thing, and when they get a phone call like this, it kind of shakes a little bit."

Scott says no legitimate organization will ask for personal information over the phone.

"never ever will we ask you for money on the phone.

Never will we ask you to send us money.

So that should be a key right there for somebody that something is not right."

And if you happen to fall for one of these scams... there may not be much you can do about it.

"once you send that money in, and you find out that you have been scammed, the probability is getting back is is pretty close to zero."

Both sheriffs say not to engage with any odd or questionable phone calls involving your personal information or money.

"it's a scam.

Hang up on them.

Don't call them back.

Don't give them any information.

Don't give them the bank account numbers and things like that."

"please notify us and let us know.

We work very closely with the fbi surrounding agencies, our state agencies, and we do our best to track these people down or keep some of that money."

According to a recent report by a-a-r-p, more than half of mobile phone calls this year have been scam calls.

No weather worries for the egg bowl this year!

Another potent cold front may spark strong to severe storms saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunny but cool conditions return early next week.

Wednesday night: partly cloudy and cool.

Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Light northerly winds 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving day: increasing clouds and seasonable with highs in the 50s.

Heading to the one northeast mississippi city will soon switch its water source after years of complaints about brown water from residents.

Wcbi's allie martin tells us how the switch will impact customers of the saltillo water department.

Nearly two years ago, saltillo put all of its customers on well water.

Before that, the city water supply had been split.

Not long after the switch, customers on the west side of town began complaining about dirty and smelly water.

After many meetings and several attempts to flush the system to remove sediment in the water, and an independent study on the issue, aldermen voted to put the entire city on river water.

Alderman copey grantham says the switch will benefit everyone.

"the benefits are, you will always have good, quality water, another benefit is it gives us max capacity, so saltillo will be able to grow into the future."

Studies found the well water system was limited when it came to accommodating future growth.

"if we were looking to a large manufacturing business, or a housing industry, come in, 250 plus homes, we would not have enough adequate water.

" standup bridge this meter pit is where the mechanics of the switch will take place.

It starts with prep work monday and then the actual valves will be turned tuesday morning, switching the entire city from well water to river water.

"once we introduce surface water into our system, there will be numerous changes, we do know it will start removing deposits of iron and magnese in our system, once it removes the deposits , it will come out in the system.

Our customers will see it, it will be brown, probably oily and odor to go along with it."

But after those deposits of iron and magenese are gone, jackson says the water should be clear for all customers on the system.

In saltillo, allie martin, wcbi news.

Saltillo will purchase all of its water from the northeast mississippi regional water supply district.

The thanksgiving holiday bringfs food and family together ... and throughout the weekend, thousands of people will travel to grandmas or another relatives to celebrate.

Whether you're going on a road trip or traveling by plane, both officers and airline officials are noticing a high volume of travelers this thanksgiving season.

Executive director of the golden triangle regional airport mike hainsey says travelers are booking flights by the dozens.

And if you plan on hitting the road, the mississippi highway patrol will have more troopers on the roads keeping an eye out making sure you have a safe holiday.

" "all week long the flights have been running full, delta actually added flights on saturday and sunday for the returning students or people who are just coming and going for the holidays.

" " what our administration likes for us to do just to show a strong presence that we are out on the highways and we do that every day but we need a stronger presence during the holidays to make sure that's everyone aware of driving safely."

Troopers will also be looking out to see if you're buckled up and they'll be looking for impaired drivers.

Volunteers from churches throughout northeast mississippi are preparing for an annual thanksgiving day outreach.

On thanksgiving morning, volunteers will gather at tupelo's harrisburg baptist church.

They will prepare hundreds of traditional thanksgiving lunches.

Volunteers will then deliver the meals to area jails, the icu waiting room, nursing homes and shut ins throughout the area.

Pastor clarence parks began the outreach thirty years ago and says it helps show the true spirit of thanksgiving.

"it is a very tangible way to show the love of christ.

I believe, if christ was here on thanksgiving he would be doing something like this, feeding the hungry, preaching to the poor, he would be doing something to let the people know he cares about them."

Volunteers will make about 900 meals thanksgiving morning.

If you want to help out, just show up at 8 am at harrisburg baptist church in tupelo.

For the past few years, thanksgiving and the eggbowl have been connected causing some starkville restaurants to change up their game plan.

Instead of being closed many are opening their doors to welcome families and fans.

Some restaurants will be serving a traditional thanksgiving meal while other are keeping their normal menu.

Jay yates with the veranda says when footballs in town their doors are open.

"if we're playing at home on thanksgiving, we're going to be open there's no way i'm gonna close the restaurant with all our fans coming in.

And you know, we're very connected to the program to bulldogs you know, we bleed maroon and white so we're going to take care of people and serve them some turkey and dressing."

Yates says he also expects crowds to start coming in tonight.

Centered welcome back everyone// before filling up on turkey and the trimmings tomorrow, dozens stopped for tacos at a newly-opened food truck in columbus.

The "taco amigo mexican food truck" officially opened for business today.

The truck has been a dream of the mendoza family for years.

They say they look forward to serving up tasty tacos and other mexican cuisine from various locations in columbus.

The mendozas started off selling their tacos at the farmers market.

Big box retailers are not the only ones preparing for big crowds on black friday.

Small businesses in local downtowns are getting their stores ready for lots of foot traffic to officially kick off the holiday season.

"mirra mirra" and "park place boutique" on main street in columbus are both offering great deals for their customers beginning this friday.

They hope shoppers will remember to support their hometown stores while checking off their lists.

I think it's very important to shop local because that money stays within your community.

I actually read something that for every dollar spent in a local small business, 67-cents stays within the community.

Both park place and mirra mirra will open thursday night and remain open thru friday night.

No weather worries for the egg bowl this year!

Another potent cold front may spark strong to severe storms saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunny but cool conditions return early next week.

Wednesday night: partly cloudy and cool.

Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Light northerly winds 5-10 mph.

