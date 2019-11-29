Salman calls 'Munna Badnaam' most 'bada**' song 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:09s - Published Salman calls 'Munna Badnaam' most 'bada**' song Ahead of the release of his movie "Dabangg 3", superstar Salman Khan recently unveiled the teaser of a new song "Munna Badnaam Hua" from the movie, calling it one of the most "bada**" tracks. 0

