Small Business Saturday in Henderson 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:50s - Published Small Business Saturday in Henderson Today is Black Friday but tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and small business owners in Henderson are hoping that people will come out and shop there. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Small Business Saturday in Henderson ARE REMINDING YOU NOT TOFORGET THE LITTLE GUY.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE WITH HOW YOUCAN HELP OUT LOCAL SHOP OWNERS.SEAN?BLACK FRIDAY IS ALL ABOUT THEBIG BOX STORES - - AND IT ISBUSY IN SUMMERLIN RIGHT NOW.BUT LOCAL BUSINESSES REFUSED TOBE TOPPED - - SO THEY'RETHROWING A BIG PARTY INHENDERSON TOMORROW.PKG (NATS: SHOP) AT SMALL SHOPSALL ALONG THE WATER STREETDISTRICT - - YOU'LL FIND HANDCRAFTED SPECIALTIES - MADE WITHLOVE...ANGELES "COFFEE." WALLACE"BISCUITS AND GRAVY." GIFTS...WALLACE "COUNTRY FRIED STEAK."ANGELES "NICE BREAKFAST ANDBRUNCH SELECTION." MARINOANGELES - - GENERAL MANAGER OFPUBLIC WORKS COFFEE BAR - -SAYS DISTRICT SMALL BUSINESSMARINO ANGELES/PUBLIC WORKSGENERAL MANAGER "SO MUCH LOVE,AND ALL OF OUR VENDORS ARELOCAL HENDERSON, DOWNTOWN,WATER STREET VENDORS." THEWATER STREET DISTRICT BUSINESSASSOCIATION IS TRYING TO KEEPTHAT VIBE ALIVE - - THROWING ADAY LONG BASH ON SMALL BUSINESSSATURDAY AT THE HENDERSONEVENTS PLAZA.FOOD TRUCKS - CAROLERS -RAFFLES - CRAFTERS - - EVENSANTA - - MAKING APPEARANCESFOR SHOP SMALL HENDERSON.WALLACE "I'M A NATIVE." YVONNEWALLACE OWNS PACIFIC DINER - -AND SAYS SUPPORTING SMALLBUSINESSES PERPETUATES AFAMILIAL CULTURE - - WHERE YOUKNOW THE OWNER - THE STAFF - -ONE ON ONE.YVONNE WALLACE/PACIFIC DINEROWNER "IT'S ALL ABOUT TAKINGCARE OF EACH OTHER.WE'RE A COMMUNITY DOWN HERE."ANGELES "US AND THE OTHERBUSINESSES AROUND HERE, WE'RETHE CHEERS.WE KNOW EVERYBODY.YOU GET THAT SPECIALATTENTION."COMING UP IN AN HOUR I'LL TELLYOU HOW SHOPPING SMALL CAN HELPFUEL YOUR LOCAL ECONOMY.FOR NOW - - SEAN DELANCEY - -13 ACTION NEWS.WRAP//ADLIBAND IF





You Might Like

Tweets about this