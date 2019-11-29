The Report with Adam Driver - Behind the True Story

It's time to go behind the true story of The Report starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C.

Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney and Jon Hamm!

Release Date: November 15, 2019 The Report is a docudrama movie written and directed by Scott Z.

Burns and starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C.

Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney and Jon Hamm.