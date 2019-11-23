Two dead, one critically injuried after being hit by car in Brighton

And also -- be sure you have narcan available.

If its not for yourself -- for others... new this morning... two people are dead and one child is seriously injured after a horrific accident neird chester wednesday.

Brighton police tell our sister station w-h-e-c that a car was driving south on edgewood avenue in the town of brighton when it veered left and hit three people on the sidewalk.

Two of which were children and the third was their baby sitter.

The babysitter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The children -- ages nine and two years old -- were taken by ambulance to strong memorial hospital where the nine y old died.

The two year old is listed in critical condition.