Would you consider going Vegan for Thanksgiving?

That's right katie... if you look at this arrangement here..you'll see all the essential thanksgiving foods.

You have your stuffing... green beans... mashed potatoes... and turkey.

I asked people if they'd give up their favorite dishes..

To go vegan.

<nat of turkey squabble > people for the ethical treatment of animals wants you to forget about these this holiday.

(shows turkey) (showing social media collage) after all... peta believes: "every turkey has a unique personality."

So i had to know..

.

Would people give up these holiday staples for dishes like a vegan roast with sage stuffing?

You can bet i got a variety of answers.

"absolutely not."

"it's just not my forte."

"i think it sounds appetizing."

"i wouldn't be opposed to the idea."

"i'm a real traditionalist.

I like a traditional thanksgiving meal with turkey and potatoes and gravy and stuffing."

"just to try something new would be a good option."

"animals are there to be eaten so i really wouldn't say i feel bad."

Abe sauer á the owner of old abe coffeee shop serves vegan dishes.

He says vegan holidays might be more common than you think.

"people might be eating a vegan thanksgiving without even knowing it, a lot of the sweet potato dishes, you can pass on the milk and use coconut milk instead."

They can also be pretty tasty.

"i think people would be surprised how good it is compared to their perception of a block of wet tofu."

We put out a facebook post asking people if they would go vegan for thanksgiving.

The majority said no.

