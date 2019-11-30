bills vs. dallas

Sporting evetnsnsin the area.

History continues to be made for the buffalo bills as they took on the dallas cowboys in their first thanksgiving game in twenty-five years.

The last time josh allen was in dallas he was getting drafted to the bills.

He's looking for another special moment tonight.

-- first drive of the day, the boys have 2nd and goal dak prescott to jason witten for the touchdown.

The boys wasting no time here.

-- about a minute later, allen in the pocket trying to scramble but is pulled down at the twenty by saftey darian thompson.

He almost got out of that one.

It was a sl and art for buffalo.

-- quarter two, bills first and ten, allen on the run again, he sees the window and finds cole beasley cutting across the middle and he runs it in to tie things up.

Cool note: he's the third player all-time to score for and against dallas on thanksgiving.

-- two minutes before the half, bills first and ten on the cowboys twenty- eight, allen gives a dish and it ends up with wide reciever john brown who throws it deep all the way to devin singletary who's wide open for the touchdown.

Did you guys know he had an arm like that?

I didn't.

-- six minutes into the third, dallas seconde wn, the bills blitz and shaq lawson with the sack.

That's three sacks for their defense who played huge today.

-- 3:45 left in the quarter, josh allen gets the snap inside the twenty gets out of the pocket decides to take this one all the way.

He had seven rushing touchdowns on the season that makes 8.

Dallas would bring one in late in the fourth quarter along with a 2- point conversion.

But the bills win 26-15 and make history.

That's their first win in dallas since 1993 and they currently hold the top spot in the afc wild card.

