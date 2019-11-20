Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn to be back with 'Golmaal FIVE' on November 30, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:12s - Published Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn to be back with 'Golmaal FIVE' Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn will be adding another chapter to the "Golmaal" series by reuniting for fifth installment of the franchise.They have confirmed their return for fifth part, which has been titled "Golmaal FIVE".