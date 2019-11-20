Global  

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn to be back with 'Golmaal FIVE'

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn to be back with 'Golmaal FIVE'

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn to be back with 'Golmaal FIVE'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn will be adding another chapter to the "Golmaal" series by reuniting for fifth installment of the franchise.They have confirmed their return for fifth part, which has been titled "Golmaal FIVE".
