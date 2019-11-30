Locals gather to watch traditional buffalo races in southern India

Scores of locals in this part of Karnataka state in India enjoyed traditional buffalo races today (November 30th).

The footage, which was filmed near Uli village in the Dakshina Kannada district, shows the animals racing down muddy tracks to the finish line.

Buffalo race tracks are between 120 and 160 metres long and between 8 and 12 metres wide.

The origins of the event are unclear but it is thought to have been celebrated by farming communities for hundreds of years.