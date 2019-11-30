Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Locals gather to watch traditional buffalo races in southern India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Locals gather to watch traditional buffalo races in southern India

Locals gather to watch traditional buffalo races in southern India

Scores of locals in this part of Karnataka state in India enjoyed traditional buffalo races today (November 30th).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Locals gather to watch traditional buffalo races in southern India

Scores of locals in this part of Karnataka state in India enjoyed traditional buffalo races today (November 30th).

The footage, which was filmed near Uli village in the Dakshina Kannada district, shows the animals racing down muddy tracks to the finish line.

Buffalo race tracks are between 120 and 160 metres long and between 8 and 12 metres wide.

The origins of the event are unclear but it is thought to have been celebrated by farming communities for hundreds of years.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.