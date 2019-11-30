Nurse tells Boris Johnson she's going to leave the NHS 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Capital Xtra - Duration: 06:20s - Published Nurse tells Boris Johnson she's going to leave the NHS Nurse tells Boris Johnson she's going to leave the NHS 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nurse Jo #FBPE🕷🇪🇺⭐️ RT @Rachael_Swindon: In just one clip, Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute to our NHS workers, tells someone off for swearing, calls out the Tories… 3 days ago