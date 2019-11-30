Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fox News: Carter Page Accuses Justice Dept Of 'Orwellian Overreach'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Fox News: Carter Page Accuses Justice Dept Of 'Orwellian Overreach'

Fox News: Carter Page Accuses Justice Dept Of 'Orwellian Overreach'

The new filing says the original causes of action for the lawsuit stemmed, in part, from the DOJ's leak of information to The New York Times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Typically Secretive Surveillance Court Criticizes FBI’s Handling Of Obtaining Warrant To Monitor Carter Page [Video]Typically Secretive Surveillance Court Criticizes FBI’s Handling Of Obtaining Warrant To Monitor Carter Page

The typically secretive and silent US Foreign Intelligence Court criticized the FBI over the way it obtained a warrant to monitor Carter Page.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:45Published

James Comey admits to being wrong [Video]James Comey admits to being wrong

Former FBI director James Comey admitted he was wrong on “Fox News Sunday.” Comey said he shouldn’t have defended the bureau’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.