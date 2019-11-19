Global  

Lafayette crime stoppers

A few.

Lafayette crime stoppers and the carencro police department needs your help with any information on recent vehicle burglaries.the carencro city police department is requesting help in identifying the suspects who broke into several vehicles and stole the above pictured truck.

The burglaries and thefts occurred on 11-14-2019 at approximatley 0315 hours in centennial village, in carencro.

The truck, a 2011 dodge 3500 megacab dually has since been recovered on blanchard st.

Off willow st in lafayette.

A cell phone, tablet, ear buds and other miscellaneous items were taken from the burglaries.if you recognize these suspects or have any information about this crime call our tips line at 232-tips or submit your tip by using our p3 tips mobile app.

On behalf of lafayette crime stoppers i'm major jules broussard.

