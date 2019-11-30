Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gophers, Badgers Fans Shrug Off Wintry Conditions For Border Battle

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Gophers, Badgers Fans Shrug Off Wintry Conditions For Border Battle

Gophers, Badgers Fans Shrug Off Wintry Conditions For Border Battle

WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh found out how the die-hard fans managed to brave the elements.

(2:02) WCCO 4 News At 10 – Nov.

30, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gophers Fall To Badgers 38-17 [Video]Gophers Fall To Badgers 38-17

Mike Max reports on the Gophers loss to the Badgers in a wintry border battle Saturday. (1:29) WCCO 4 News At 6 – Nov. 30, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:28Published

Gophers Prepare For College Gameday [Video]Gophers Prepare For College Gameday

Fans are already arriving at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop mall before today’s big rivalry game between Minnesota and Wisconsin, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:19). WCCO Saturday Morning –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.